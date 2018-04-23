Activist asks Parliament to zero-rate municipal water

Hendri Terblanche‚ who successfully petitioned Parliament to allow men to get more days off to take care of their newborns‚ is now asking Parliament to charge zero tax on water provided by municipalities to households.

Terblanche wrote to National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise on Friday to ask that zero-rating section 11 of the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act be amended to include water.

"The VAT Act 89 of 1991 infringes on our right to sufficient food and water. To think that for every R1 that you spend on the purchase of water, only 87c is for the actual water and the remaining 13c for the 15% value-added tax. I can drink water‚ but I can’t drink the 15% VAT‚" Terblanche said in his petition.

For every R1 spent on water, only 87c is for the actual water, and the other 13c is the 15% VAT on that 87c.