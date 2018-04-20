Leaders of the community protest in the North West capital of Mahikeng have suspended protests on Friday‚ pending an intervention by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The group‚ known as the Revolutionary Council‚ has called for a halt in protests following a night of violent revolt that has led to the burning down of buildings and vehicles. Shops were looted too.

Revolutionary Council spokesperson Thato Magogodi said they were looking forward to Ramaphosa’s intervention to sack Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The Presidency announced on Thursday evening that Ramaphosa had cut short his trip to the UK to deal with the protests against Mahumapelo.

Ramaphosa is expected to meet with ANC structures‚ its alliance and the caucus.

Magogodi said they expected Ramaphosa to sack Mahumapelo so that calm could be restored. "We want calm to return. We want this to end. We are hoping Ramaphosa comes with a solution."

He said the Revolutionary Council condemned acts of violence and the destruction of private property but believed the protest was necessary.

Overnight‚ police tried in earnest to quell fires after protesters set alight the government-owned Mmabana cultural centre as well as vehicles and buses. The fire blazed on as employees and artists watched in dismay.

The protests started as a demand for service delivery and led to the demand for Mahumapelo’s removal.

The town remained shut down on Friday morning as the community reeled at the overnight violence, and shop owners remained uncertain about whether to open their businesses.

There was renewed looting overnight in the central business district as police shot rubber bullets to repel looters.