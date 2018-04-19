Court fight between Arthur Fraser and Setlhomamaru Dintwe delayed

The court bid between the inspector-general of intelligence and the former director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) did not take place on Thursday.

The case was set to be heard by judge Cornelius van der Westhuizen in the High Court in Pretoria, which sits in the Palace of Justice in Pretoria.

However, it did not take place and journalists were told the legal teams had told the judge that they would go see the deputy judge president.

It was not clear what exactly transpired and what the status of the court bid was.

When asked for comment outside the court, Jac Marais, attorney for Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe, said he could not say anything about what was happening with the case.

The SSA and the inspector-general of intelligence’s office have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Dintwe was stripped of his security clearance by former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser in March.

In the application lodged, Dintwe has asked the court to interdict Fraser’s decision to strip him of his security clearance. He further wanted the court to interdict Fraser from interfering in any manner with the functions of Dintwe’s office.

He also wanted the court to order that Fraser co-operate with the investigations being undertaken by the intelligence watchdog.

The spy boss was moved to the position of the national commissioner of correctional services on Tuesday, two days before the court was supposed to hear the case.