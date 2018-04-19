National

Court fight between Arthur Fraser and Setlhomamaru Dintwe delayed

19 April 2018 - 12:17 Claudi Mailovich
Arthur Fraser. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Arthur Fraser. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The court bid between the inspector-general of intelligence and the former director-general of the State Security Agency (SSA) did not take place on Thursday.

The case was set to be heard by judge Cornelius van der Westhuizen in the High Court in Pretoria, which sits in the Palace of Justice in Pretoria.

However, it did not take place and journalists were told the legal teams had told the judge that they would go see the deputy judge president.

It was not clear what exactly transpired and what the status of the court bid was.

When asked for comment outside the court, Jac Marais, attorney for Inspector-General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe, said he could not say anything about what was happening with the case.

The SSA and the inspector-general of intelligence’s office have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Dintwe was stripped of his security clearance by former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser in March.

In the application lodged, Dintwe has asked the court to interdict Fraser’s decision to strip him of his security clearance. He further wanted the court to interdict Fraser from interfering in any manner with the functions of Dintwe’s office.

He also wanted the court to order that Fraser co-operate with the investigations being undertaken by the intelligence watchdog.

The spy boss was moved to the position of the national commissioner of correctional services on Tuesday, two days before the court was supposed to hear the case.

Ramaphosa shifts spy boss Arthur Fraser to Correctional Services

Ramaphosa deals a blow to Zuma as he removes ally Arthur Fraser from his post at the State Security Agency
National
2 days ago

Arthur Fraser knew he was being investigated, says intelligence inspector

In an answering affidavit, Setlhomamaru Dintwe has also rubbished the spy boss’s denial of an ulterior motive in revoking Dintwe’s ...
National
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Arthur Fraser is acting against superior

The obvious question is why Fraser is trying to limit inspector-general of intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe’s access
Opinion
3 days ago

Spy boss Arthur Fraser says he is victim of ‘malicious’ investigation

Fraser has vehemently denied damning allegations made against him in author Jacques Pauw’s book "The President’s Keepers"
National
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Court fight between Arthur Fraser and ...
National
2.
Gerrie Nel prepares for private prosecution of ...
National
3.
Embattled Supra Mahumapelo calls for calm in ...
National
4.
New national corruption-busting strategy hits the ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.