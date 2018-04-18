"It is difficult for us to get these matters prosecuted. Not only corruption‚ but also other cases."

During the 2013-14 financial year‚ during which Lamoer and his co-accused committed the acts of corruption they have been convicted of‚ Ipid investigated 5,745 cases nationally.

Of these‚ 1,254 were from the Western Cape and included deaths in custody, deaths as a result of police action, rape and corruption.

Lamoer’s case was investigated by the Hawks‚ which handles some corruption cases involving police.

"We deal with cases that are reported to us‚" said Sisoko. "We are currently investigating former acting national commissioner [Khomotso] Phahlane.

"After we received that complaint‚ we realised the role players and we brought in our counterparts‚ the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation [Hawks]. We brought them in for capacity. Ipid is still a small organisation."

After a 35-year police career, Lamoer pleaded guilty in February to corruption, relating to officers accepting or offering to accept gratification. He faced more than 100 charges of corruption‚ racketeering and money laundering involving about R1.6m.

He was charged along with businessman Salim Dawjee and former brigadiers Sharon Govender‚ her husband Colin Govender, and Darius Ross. They initially denied the charges but changed their pleas to guilty. Sharon Govender was acquitted.

In is admission‚ Lamoer said he met Dawjee 25 years ago when he worked at Manenberg police station‚ and they became friends. He said they were there for each other during hard times and he admitted that‚ between December 2011 and September 2013‚ he took loans from Dawjee.

Lamoer said he honoured their agreement that he would repay the loans when he retired.

He admitted to "wrongfully and unlawfully" issuing a letter of good standing — on a police letterhead — on behalf of Dawjee to benefit his companies.

Colin Govender admitted receiving gratifications worth more than R24,000 from Dawjee and pleaded guilty to one charge of corruption.

Van der Ross admitted using Dawjee’s petrol cards to fill up his car for up to R3,324.60.

Dawjee admitted giving Lamoer more than R67,000 and paying gratifications to Govender and Van der Ross. He said Lamoer had repaid the money in full.

Sentencing procedures continue.