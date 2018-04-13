The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended a retired magistrate and an attorney for two vacancies in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court. It also recommended all three candidates who were interviewed for the Free State bench.

The commission made these recommendations after interviewing seven candidates for the two vacancies in KwaZulu-Natal and three for the Free State bench at the Office of the Chief Justice in Midrand on Thursday night.

In KwaZulu-Natal‚ retired magistrate Khosi Hadebe and attorney Sidwell Mngadi got the nod for the posts.

It was third time unlucky for Ian Topping‚ who has been an advocate since 1992 and obtained silk status in 2014. During his third interview on Thursday‚ Topping said he thought he was competent enough to take up a position as a judge and would do a very good job.

"I am hard working‚ I am dedicated and committed to being elevated to the bench. Please view me on me. That is all I ask‚" Topping said during the interview.

When asked whether he would step back to allow for a person of a different race to be appointed to assist in transforming the judiciary‚ Topping said he had always been in support of transformation because "we have got to cure the ills of the past".