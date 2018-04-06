Court postpones Julius Malema’s land-grab case

EFF leader Julius Malema’s court case, in which he is accused of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act, has been postponed to July.

In December 2014 Malema allegedly told his supporters to occupy land, and this action forms the basis for the charges he is facing in Bloemfontein.

He also faces charges for similar comments he allegedly made in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

The EFF leader appeared in the Bloemfontein Regional Court on Friday, with EFF supporters gathered outside to support him.

The party indicated on its official Twitter account that the prosecution had asked for the matter to be postponed until July 27, which the court granted.

This was because Malema had brought an application in the High Court in Pretoria, saying he intends to challenge the constitutionality of the legislation under which he is charged. The act is an apartheid-era law.

Malema’s attorney, Tumi Mokwena, told Business Day the application will be heard on April 23. He said they expected judgment within three months.