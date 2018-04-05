Icasa plans to open pay-TV market

In its discussion document, Icasa said that shortening exclusive contract periods could go a long way in boosting competition in the pay TV market. It said the European Commission considered contracts that were longer than five years to be problematic. "While the South African market may be different from the European market, it may be useful to consider possible lessons from Europe."

Another possible route would be "rights splitting", which would see a broadcaster splitting content rights to distribute them to other broadcasters. "There are arguments for and against the splitting of rights. In the end, the authority would be interested in a condition that has long-term benefits for the market," Icasa said.

The regulator also highlighted the changing nature of the sector due to the rise of online video on demand services such as Netflix.

Icasa said the pay-TV market was largely defined by access to premium content on an exclusive basis. "While exclusive contracts may be necessary in certain instances, they nevertheless may create other challenges in the market such as creating barriers to entry and driving up the price of premium content as well as reinforcing the first-mover advantage."

Last week, the regulator said it had received 18 submissions by the December deadline and all had indicated they were interested in making oral presentations. The hearings for oral presentations will be held from May 7 to May 11 in Sandton.

Icasa will publish a final document on the issue after the conclusion of the consultation process and then consider introducing new regulations.

In its submission of nearly 600 pages, Multichoice said it was concerned that sections of the Icasa discussion document diverged from analysing constraints to focus instead on differences in "activities (different levels in the supply chain) and differences in product characteristics, prices and business models. Furthermore, in some instances the discussion document summarily concludes on markets with little analysis at all, and largely relying on foreign precedents. Without conducting the market-definition exercise by reference to constraints, and in particular the dynamics within SA, the discussion document is grossly inadequate and fails to assist in defining relevant markets, which Icasa is required to do in terms of … the Electronic Communications Act."

Multichoice also said it was incorrect for Icasa to say that "subscription-TV is largely driven by premium content, whilst free-to-air focuses on thematic content".

