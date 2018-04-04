Five people allegedly linked to the deadly petrol bomb attack on a bus carrying a group of mineworkers in Burgersfort‚ Limpopo‚ have been arrested‚ police said on Wednesday.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the group‚ aged between 21 and 30‚ were arrested in different locations in operations over the last two days.

"The five suspects will appear in Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on six counts of murder‚ malicious damage to property and attempted murder‚" said Mojapelo.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba had assembled a high-level team of investigators to track down those responsible. The task team comprised members of the Hawks‚ and the provincial organised crime and provincial crime intelligence units. A reward of up to R500‚000 had also been offered‚ Mojapelo said.

Six people — four men and two women — were burned beyond recognition after the attack on the bus. The bus immediately caught fire‚ killing six and injuring 28 others. The incident took place at Driekop village outside Burgersfort at the pick-up point at about 8pm. About 50 mineworkers were on board at the time.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the Segweka bus service was busy collecting Modikwa Platinum Mine workers‚ going for a night shift‚ between 8pm and 9pm on Monday. When the bus stopped at Driekop bus stop‚ two people got into the bus and set it alight‚ using a highly flammable liquid. They then jumped out‚ leaving behind the bus already engulfed in huge flames‚" Mojapelo said.

Meanwhile‚ the process of identifying the six deceased had commenced. The motive for the attack was not immediately clear.