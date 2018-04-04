ANC and others pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela and her contribution to freedom

ANC chair Gwede Mantashe says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela cannot be reduced to only being a female leader.

"She is an overall leader. She led men and women," Mantashe told journalists after visiting her home in Orlando West, Soweto.

Deputy president David Mabuza and ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile were among those who paid their condolences to the family. Mabuza said Madikizela-Mandela’s life should be celebrated as she engendered courage, inspiration and hope. The party’s national executive committee (NEC) would be congregating at the house on Thursday, he said.

Bishop Zipho Siwa of the South African Council of Churches (SACC) said Madikizela-Mandela left a legacy of courage and commitment, and he hoped many more young women would learn from her courage. Siwa was a part of an SACC delegation that included eminent religious leaders, such as SACC general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Rev Frank Chikane and Pastor Ray McCauley from the Rhema Church.

Narend Singh, chief whip of the IFP told Business Day that their delegation had come representing its leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who had a close personal relationship with both Madikizela-Mandela and her former husband Nelson Mandela.

Singh said Madikizela-Mandela made a wonderful contribution to freedom, as was testified by the thousands who visited her home since her death on Monday. Regarding the focus of some of the negative aspects of her life, Singh said nobody was infallible.

"There will be chinks in the armour, and, maybe, yes, she had chinks in the armour, but this is the time that we have to come together as a nation and forget the chinks in the armour and look at the brighter things. I think there were more bright things she offered to South Africans, than negative things highlighted in some quarters."

Many people, including tourists, streamed in and out of the street in front of her house on Wednesday. A group of young girls chanted "Wathint’ Abafazi, Wathint’ Imbokodo" (You strike the women, you strike a rock), led by a female ANC member.

Chair for the Commission for Gender Equality Lulama Nare said Madikizela-Mandela understood the language of inclusivity. "Her legacy for the gender commission is that women understand politics, women understand the world and women can actually understand and use their agency for the greater good."