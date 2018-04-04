National

ANC and others pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela and her contribution to freedom

04 April 2018 - 16:55 Claudi Mailovich
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS

ANC chair Gwede Mantashe says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela cannot be reduced to only being a female leader.

"She is an overall leader. She led men and women," Mantashe told journalists after visiting her home in Orlando West, Soweto.

Deputy president David Mabuza and ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile were among those who paid their condolences to the family. Mabuza said Madikizela-Mandela’s life should be celebrated as she engendered courage, inspiration and hope. The party’s national executive committee (NEC) would be congregating at the house on Thursday, he said.

Bishop Zipho Siwa of the South African Council of Churches (SACC) said Madikizela-Mandela left a legacy of courage and commitment, and he hoped many more young women would learn from her courage. Siwa was a part of an SACC delegation that included eminent religious leaders, such as SACC general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, Rev Frank Chikane and Pastor Ray McCauley from the Rhema Church.

Narend Singh, chief whip of the IFP told Business Day that their delegation had come representing its leader, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who had a close personal relationship with both Madikizela-Mandela and her former husband Nelson Mandela.

Singh said Madikizela-Mandela made a wonderful contribution to freedom, as was testified by the thousands who visited her home since her death on Monday. Regarding the focus of some of the negative aspects of her life, Singh said nobody was infallible.

"There will be chinks in the armour, and, maybe, yes, she had chinks in the armour, but this is the time that we have to come together as a nation and forget the chinks in the armour and look at the brighter things. I think there were more bright things she offered to South Africans, than negative things highlighted in some quarters."

Many people, including tourists, streamed in and out of the street in front of her house on Wednesday. A group of young girls chanted "Wathint’ Abafazi, Wathint’ Imbokodo" (You strike the women, you strike a rock), led by a female ANC member.

Chair for the Commission for Gender Equality Lulama Nare said Madikizela-Mandela understood the language of inclusivity. "Her legacy for the gender commission is that women understand politics, women understand the world and women can actually understand and use their agency for the greater good."

Madikizela-Mandela’s Free State home to become a museum — so it’s said

In February, it was agreed that a refurbishment project would be completed by October 2019 but, amid allegations of corruption, it has yet to be ...
National
4 hours ago

Jacob Zuma lauds Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and mourns her loss

‘Despite torture, banishment and persecution, Winnie Mandela stood firm and resolute in ensuring that the struggle continued until victory was won’
National
7 hours ago

African leaders praise Madikizela-Mandela as anti-apartheid fighter

Zimbabwe is organisating a memorial service and hopes members of the ANC Women’s League will attend, while the AU calls her fight against ...
National
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Honouring and forgiving Winnie

In the end, Madikizela-Mandela deserves to be honoured if not for her politics then at the very least for her personal resilience, courage and ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

SA pays tribute to charismatic Winnie

The late struggle hero’s Soweto home remains a hive of activity as opposition politicians and supporters pay their respects
National
13 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
High Court finds for Chamber of Mines regarding ...
National
2.
Minister signs 27 renewable energy agreements ...
National
3.
The SACP will not support Zuma in court — but ...
National
4.
ANC and others pay tribute to Madikizela-Mandela ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.