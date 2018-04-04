Harare — Female politicians and civic activists in Zimbabwe are organising a memorial service for the late South African struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Mandela‚ who died on Monday‚ touched many lives beyond SA as a model civil rights defender during the apartheid era while her husband‚ Nelson Mandela‚ was imprisoned on Robben Island.

On Tuesday, Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga‚ the Zimbabwe parliament’s chair for women and youth affairs‚ approached the South African embassy in Harare to facilitate dialogue with the ANC Women’s League.

"We are planning a memorial service as feminists and activists. So far we have spoken to the South African embassy because we want some members of ANC Women’s League to come and speak about her life‚" she said.

There are numerous activities to be held before Madikizela-Mandela is laid to rest on April 14; Zimbabwean women realise they can only have the memorial service after the burial. "I can safely say the memorial service will be after the burial‚" said Misihairabwi-Mushonga, who added that she will also push the government of Zimbabwe to fund female parliamentarians to attend Madikizela-Mandela’s burial.

"We are currently engaging parliament to release resources to female leaders in parliament‚ to attend the burial service in SA."

Meanwhile‚ the African Union (AU) conveyed condolence messages, saying Madikizela-Mandela‚ a 2017 AU Commission chair lifetime achievement award winner‚ would be remembered for immense sacrifices.

"Winnie Madikizela-Mandela paved the way for women in the struggle to end apartheid and fought relentlessly for their rights and welfare in her country‚" AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement.

Other messages came from Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.