Top Chinese diplomat visiting SA on Friday

22 March 2018 - 13:11 Ben Blanchard
China flags. Picture: REUTERS

Beijing — Senior Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi will visit SA this week in the first foreign visit by a top official since China’s government reshuffle, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, offering details on a new role for the veteran envoy.

Yang was China’s top diplomat when he was state councillor and is now a member of the ruling Communist Party’s 25-member Politburo. He will visit on Friday and Saturday as a special representative of President Xi Jinping, ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.

Yang, a fluent English speaker and former Chinese ambassador to the US, currently has only a party and not government position. There has been speculation in diplomatic circles about what he will do following the reshuffle, though the foreign ministry has said he will continue to play an important diplomatic role.

Yang will meet South African government and political party leaders to discuss plans for a summit later this year between China and African countries, as well as bilateral ties, Hua added.

Yang was appointed to the Politburo, the second-largest of the party’s three elite ruling bodies, in October after a party congress. He remains secretary-general of the foreign affairs leading group, chaired by Xi, which is a top party body that directs and co-ordinates Chinese diplomacy, although the body is due to be renamed and the party has not said who will be on it.

The party is ultimately responsible for all government decisions and is where real power lies.

Yang’s successor as state councillor, Wang Yi, is not a Politburo member but is on the party’s central committee, the largest of the party’s decision-making bodies and a rung below the Politburo.

Wang’s new position was announced on Tuesday as part of a broader government reshuffle; he also remains foreign minister.

Reuters

