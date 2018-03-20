National

Durban offers SA’s best quality of living, but is 88 places from the world’s number one city

20 March 2018 - 13:04 Nico Gous
Durban harbour. Picture: Marianne Schwankhart
Durban might not be the most popular city in SA‚ but it offers the best quality of living.

This is according to Mercer’s 20th annual Quality of Living survey.

Durban was ranked 89th of the 231 cities Mercer surveyed worldwide. Cape Town was the second-best South African city in 94th position, and Johannesburg was just behind in 95th place.

Port Louis in Mauritius was ranked the best city in the region, with 83rd spot globally.

"Cities in emerging markets‚ though challenged by economic and political turmoil‚ are catching up with top-ranking cities following decades of investing in infrastructure‚ recreational facilities and housing in order to attract talent and multinational businesses‚" Mercer said.

Vienna in Austria was the ranked the city with the best quality of living for the ninth year in a row‚ because it provided "high security‚ well-structured public transportation and a variety of cultural and recreation facilities".

It was followed by Zurich in Switzerland, while Auckland, New Zealand and Munich, Germany shared third place.

Baghdad in Iraq was voted the worst city.

Mercer conducts the survey annually to help "enable multinational companies and other organisations to compensate employees fairly when placing them on international assignments".

They look at 39 factors‚ including crime‚ political stability‚ media freedom‚ personal freedom‚ medical services‚ education‚ service delivery‚ public transport‚ cultural life, sports‚ food supply‚ housing and the natural environment.

The data was analysed between September 2017 and November 2017.

Slagin Parakatil from Mercer said: "Younger generations‚ millennials in particular‚ often have high expectations in terms of lifestyle‚ leisure and entertainment opportunities. Companies sending expatriates abroad need to get the full picture of conditions on the ground in order to compensate their employees appropriately for any decrease in living standards."

