The inquiry, which was chaired by retired Judge Bernard Ngoepe, will make recommendations to the Constitutional Court on whether Dlamini should be held personally liable for the costs.

Ngoepe has to determine whether Dlamini appointed people to lead the work streams who would report directly to her instead of the Sassa CEO.

Ngoepe also has to consider why Dlamini (now minister of women in the Presidency) did not disclose this information to the court.

Budlender said Ngoepe should find that Dlamini had "acted in bad faith" by "lying" about her role in the work streams. He said Dlamini claimed that the work streams reported to the Sassa executive committee and not directly to her‚ but there was "overwhelming evidence" that contradicted her version.

He said Dlamini had "lied" about the work streams because they were an "expensive and unlawful fiasco". "She knew the Constitutional Court might say that you’re the person responsible. So in order to avoid potential liability of cost‚ she obscured — in fact lied — about her role in the work streams‚" said Budlender.

He said Dlamini could not produce one document that showed the work streams reported to the Sassa executive‚ and not directly to her‚ as she claimed.

"The inescapable truth … is that when the minister told the inquiry that the work streams reported to [the executive] and not her‚ that was not the truth and she knew it was not the truth because the documents and the facts did not support her‚" said Budlender.

Advocate Ishmael Semenya‚ representing Dlamini‚ said Dlamini did not tell the court about her role in the work streams because her affidavit only required her to answer two questions: why she should not be joined as a party and why she should not be liable to pay the costs. He said Dlamini did not think it was necessary to go beyond those two questions.