Saftu’s potential Nedlac membership in rivals’ hands

The application by the country’s youngest labour federation, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), to join the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), is being considered by the institution’s labour constituents.

This means Saftu’s fate lies in the hands of its rival union federation, Cosatu, along with Fedusa and Nactu, which are the founding members of the council’s labour constituency.

Nedlac’s executive director, Madoda Vilakazi, told delegates to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration’s (CCMA’s) conference on the national minimum wage on Thursday, that Saftu’s application was received on March 6.

Saftu, which is led by former Cosatu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, has claimed that Nedlac was systematically keeping it out of the council.

The federation even protested at the entrance of a Nedlac conference in 2017, demanding its members be admitted to the council, which drafts key legislation related to the world of work.

Vilakazi dismissed the claim, adding that there was "no attempt to sideline Saftu".

Other constituencies represented at the council are business, government and the community.