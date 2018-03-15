The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has launched a mobile app for public transport which allows commuters in the province to get fast information on their journey.

The app‚ aptly named, Gauteng on the Move‚ will provide commuters with real-time public transit information‚ timetables and fares for public transport operators. These include Gautrain‚ Metrobus‚ A Re Yeng‚ Rea Vaya‚ Metrorail‚ Gautrain Bus Services‚ Johannesburg City Sightseeing Bus‚ Tshwane Bus Services, as well as minibus taxi services.

The new app allows users to plan their journeys with the option to select desired transport modes‚ travel times and specific criteria, such as the shortest versus the cheapest trip.

Gauteng transport MEC Ismail Vadi said the department recognised the need for smart technology and intelligent transport systems as inherent contributors to the development of the transport system.

"We are already seeing the power of technological innovation that is reshaping public transport services‚ marketing and consumption. There’s no doubt that global technological changes are sparking a revolution in the transport sector‚ and we must adopt and adapt to these changes‚" Vadi said while making the announcement in Midrand.

He added that the province will use innovation‚ research and development to promote a smart province to improve efficiency and access to transport services.