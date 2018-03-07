National

Thousands of Joburg property owners to get new valuation notices

07 March 2018 - 08:55 Staff Writer
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD
Herman Mashaba. Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD

Eight thousand Joburg property owners will begin receiving new notices for properties that appear to be over-valued, mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday.

"This process now means that the owners of these 8‚000 properties will begin receiving‚ from next week‚ Section 78 notices which will provide revised valuations‚" he said.

This follows widespread objections from city residents. Mashaba’s office said the city had responded with "engagements between the city and the independent municipal valuer".

Among the 8‚000 valuations identified as problematic‚ are property owners who were subjected to considerable increases‚ many of more than 100%.

The notices dealing with the 8‚000 problematic valuations will provide for a 30-day period during which property owners can provide further information relevant to the review process.

These properties will be placed on the supplementary valuation roll.

The city hopes to address the problematic valuations before the implementation date on July 1 2018.

So far‚ Mashaba’s office said‚ the city had also received 4‚000 objections to the valuation roll.

"Through engagements between the city and the independent municipal valuer‚ the city will begin handing over these objections to the municipal valuer without waiting for the April 6 deadline for objections.

"This will result in the city beginning work on these objections immediately‚ and being able to issue revised valuations to property owners without delay. The focus of our efforts is ensuring that our residents find the valuations processes to be more responsive and efficient than it has been in the past."

