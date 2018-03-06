Jeff Radebe will urgently attend to almost 30 delayed IPP procurement projects

The signing of the long-delayed 27 independent power producer (IPP) procurement projects would be receiving the urgent attention of newly appointed Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, the director-general of the Department of Energy, Thabane Zulu, said on Tuesday.

Radebe would also be asked for guidance on the integrated resource plan, which was approved by the Cabinet in December, but has not been gazetted yet, Zulu said in reply to questions by members of Parliament's portfolio committee on energy.

Zulu assumed that the reason the integrated resource plan had not been gazetted was because while the Cabinet had approved the plan, it had raised certain concerns about it that had to be addressed.

Zulu said the minister would be briefed on Tuesday afternoon on the whole IPP procurement programme as well as the outstanding unsigned projects. A meeting was also planned with the new Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to discuss the programme.

Zulu insisted that there was an in-principle agreement that outstanding IPP projects had to be signed but that there had been sticking points such as financial modelling and the financial impact of the projects on Eskom. He did not anticipate that the signing of the projects would be a problem.

Programme manager in the IPP office in the Department of Energy Maduna Ngobeni briefed the committee on the IPP procurement programme.

He told MPs that the total infrastructure investment in the 64 signed IPP procurement projects so far amounted to R142bn but excluded more than R120bn worth of investment in projects, which are as yet unsigned or unannounced.

Ngobeni said an additional R59.8bn infrastructure investment would be derived from the 27 projects in bid window 3.5 and 4, which have not been signed, as well as from the 20 small projects in the bid window 1 and 2, which are still to be signed.

The 27 unsigned projects have been delayed for several years causing huge concern among their operators, who had already signed power purchase agreements with Eskom. Ngobeni said everything was in place for them to proceed.

The total infrastructure investment from the 19 procured but unannounced projects which would generate 1,775MW in the expedited bid window totalled R63.4bn.

Additional investment of R40.4bn would be derived from the two projects under the coal bid window 1, which was still to be signed.

In terms of the 2010 integrated resource plan — which has to be updated by the plan adopted by the Cabinet in 2017 — made provision for the government to procure more than 30GW of energy from IPPs. Ngobeni said most of the determinations for this energy would have to await the finalisation of the latest integrated resource plan.

The six bid windows that have already been completed have led to 64 signed projects of which 62 were operational and generating 3,774MW by end-December 2017. A total of 112 projects had been procured.

Projects that have been procured and announced but not signed would generate 2,421MW.