Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ajay Gupta, but this time it is not for Estina

Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata says the directorate is liaising with Ajay Gupta’s lawyers about the warrant, which is for corruption but unrelated to the Estina investigation

23 February 2018 - 12:56 Genevieve Quintal
Ajay Gupta. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata says the directorate has issued a warrant of arrest for Ajay Gupta on another case corruption and not in connection with the Vrede dairy farm project.

"At the moment we are liaising with his lawyers," she told reporters in Pretoria.

"He is wanted on an unrelated matter to the Estina investigation, but it is on corruption as well."

No further details were given on the charges against Ajay Gupta.

It is suspected that the warrant of arrest is in connection with the money offered to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas who alleged that the Guptas offered him a R600m bribe and the position of finance minister in 2015.

Matakata would not comment on whether Ajay Gupta was wanted in relation to this.

NPA says it has proof that Atul Gupta got the cream

Prosecutors say they have bank statements that prove that Atul Gupta benefitted from the proceeds of crime in Vrede Dairy Farm project
8 hours ago

She also would not comment on whether there was or would be a warrant of arrest for former president Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane.

Eight people have already been arrested in connection with the Estina dairy farm project in the Free State.

Matakata said this was the first phase of the broader state capture investigation.

She said the arrests had come after a year of work by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigative team.

Matakata also took the opportunity to deny that the Hawks were politically influenced.

"As the Hawks, we are not influenced in any way, be it politically or otherwise. All our investigations are being done competently, honestly and without outside influence," she said.

Institutions such as the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NAP) have been accused of being politically captured by the Zuma administration and they seem to have started taking action against allegations of state capture only once Zuma was removed from office.

ESTINA DAIRY: No more holy cows

Court action places mining minister and Gupta crony Mosebenzi Zwane at the heart of the Estina dairy looting scheme
1 day ago

Uncapturing a state

Ajay Gupta is on the run and some of his key lieutenants have been arrested. Now it seems prosecutors are looking to cut a deal with consulting ...
1 day ago

Gupta lawyers demand to see Ajay’s warrant of arrest

The lawyers do not believe the arrest warrant exists and say there is ‘major uncertainty’ over what Ajay Gupta would have been charged ...
1 day ago

Guptas’ globe-trotting plane goes off the radar as bank and lawyers try to pin it down

Export Development Canada is still owed $27m for the plane, which has had its tracking system turned off, possibly in contravention of Civil Aviation ...
1 day ago

