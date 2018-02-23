Hawks issue arrest warrant for Ajay Gupta, but this time it is not for Estina

Acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata says the directorate has issued a warrant of arrest for Ajay Gupta on another case corruption and not in connection with the Vrede dairy farm project.

"At the moment we are liaising with his lawyers," she told reporters in Pretoria.

"He is wanted on an unrelated matter to the Estina investigation, but it is on corruption as well."

No further details were given on the charges against Ajay Gupta.

It is suspected that the warrant of arrest is in connection with the money offered to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas who alleged that the Guptas offered him a R600m bribe and the position of finance minister in 2015.

Matakata would not comment on whether Ajay Gupta was wanted in relation to this.