DA calls for SIU to look into sale of fuel stock

The DA has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into the suspect sale of 10-million barrels of strategic fuel stock in 2015 and 2016 by the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF).

It has also made an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act for access to a report by international law firm Allen & Overy on the sale of the stocks at rock-bottom prices to three companies in December 2015 and January 2016.

This follows the revelation by Energy Minister David Mahlobo in Parliament on Tuesday that a new investigation was necessary because the Allen & Overy inquiry did not go far enough and did not include interviews with those allegedly involved.

DA energy spokesman Gavin Davis said it was not appropriate for a minister to institute an inquiry and then have control over its findings. "We need an independent statutory body to investigate so that we can get to the truth," said Davis.