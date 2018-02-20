National

Probe of dodgy sale of fuel reserves abandoned after two years

Energy Minister David Mahlobo says the law firm conducting the investigation had a relationship with the buyer of 10-million barrels of oil sold by the Strategic Fuel Fund

20 February 2018 - 11:40 Linda Ensor
Minister David Mahlobo. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Minister David Mahlobo. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

The two-year investigation of the sale of 10-million barrels of the country’s strategic fuel reserves by the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF) had to be abandoned because the international legal firm conducting it had declared a conflict of interest, Energy Minister David Mahlobo said on Tuesday.

He told members of Parliament’s portfolio committee on energy that a new investigation had been launched.

Mahlobo wanted this to be concluded as a matter of urgency, although he could not give a time frame for this.

He said it was very disappointing that the international legal firm had done a shoddy job and had not interviewed all those involved.

The firm issued a disclaimer of its report, which was produced after two years.

Mahlobo said he had been informed that the conflict of interest related to the relationship which the legal firm had with the international trader that bought the oil from the SFF. This was unethical, he said.

The government would have to investigate recovering the money spent on the investigation, Mahlobo said.

Allen & Overy was the law firm appointed in 2016 to handle the probe.

David Mahlobo says integrated resource plan is ready to be published

The Cabinet approved the plan, which determines the energy mix for the next 20 years, in December
National
2 hours ago

David Mahlobo puts his foot on the gas in driving role of Central Energy Fund

Minister’s focus on minerals sector as prime source of power minimises huge benefits of renewables, writes Richard Worthington
Opinion
2 months ago

Now the Strategic Fuel Fund is looking for oil

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirms that the SFF is involved in exploration activities — historically the domain of state-owned PetroSA
Companies
4 months ago

Charge the executives of the Strategic Fuel Fund for selling oil reserves

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says among the problems are that the CEO, chief operating officer and legal adviser of the fund are the same person
Companies
8 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dispute over rightful heir to kingship of ...
National
2.
Stellenbosch University to honour Thabo Makgoba, ...
National / Education
3.
Transnet must report ‘errant members of staff’ to ...
National
4.
DUT’s striking workers incensed that salaries ...
National / Education

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.