National

Zuma blindsided Treasury when he announced fee-free education, says Gigaba

22 February 2018 - 08:25 Sunita Menon
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: THE TIMES

Former president Jacob Zuma’s announcement of free higher education blindsided the National Treasury, said Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Speaking at a post-budget breakfast in Cape Town, Gigaba said: "To make a big announcement in the midst of the budget process is something Treasury is wary of. It would have been better if they made the announcement at Sona [state of the nation address]."

At the December elective conference, Zuma announced that the government would subsidise free higher education for poor and working class students, referring to currently enrolled students from households with a combined annual income of up to R350,000, by the 2018 academic year.

Defending the 1% VAT increase, he added that the Treasury was under pressure to fund the R48.2bn shortfall plus find R57bn to fund fee-free higher education, which was reaffirmed at the state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Fee free for the students is not fee free for the tax payer or for the government. This is a lot of money that the people of SA are going to pay."

Gigaba explained that the budget was a balancing act between unlimited needs and limited resources.

"We had no choice, we had to find a revenue measure that would give us a significant quantum of money," said Gigaba.

"We understand the pressure the former president was under, a lot of pressure."

He added that the Treasury would have preferred more time to figure out how to implement free higher education, explaining that the budget process was quite sensitive.

"Credit rating agencies watch closely at how your spending items work and how you deal with your expenditure," he said.

He added, however, that financial markets had reacted well.

"We have to focus on the fact that this decision is implemented in a way that the children of the poor and the children of the workers are catered for. It breaks the cycle of poverty."

JONATHAN JANSEN: Ramaphosa should have seen through the empty words and deception

'It really was concerning to hear you repeat the nonsense that the matric results improved: for most schoolchildren it did not because the majority ...
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Gigaba was an unloved bearer of bad tidings

'It emerged on Wednesday that a full bench of the North Gauteng High Court had ruled that he had deliberately lied under oath and breached the ...
Politics
3 hours ago

VAT increase to kick in on April 1

This is the first increase in the VAT rate since April 1993 and the second since its introduction in 1991
Opinion
3 hours ago

We have put the brake on runaway debt, says Gigaba

Credit ratings agencies expected to welcome new measures; Debt to GDP ratio predicted to fall to 53.3% in current fiscal year
Economy
3 hours ago

Air of cynicism over embattled finance minister

To every optimistic projection of economic growth from Gigaba DA MPs responded: ‘Oh please!’
Economy
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Zuma blindsided Treasury when he announced ...
National
2.
David Mabuza looks set for role as deputy ...
National
3.
Tainted Zwane faces full-scale state capture ...
National
4.
The increase in VAT will drive inflation higher ...
National

Related Articles

ANDILE NDLOVU: Ramaphosa's Obama moment won't last forever
Politics

EDITORIAL: Is Gigaba’s brutal budget a swansong?
Opinion / Editorials

PETER BRUCE: Last chance to create an inclusive economy
Opinion / Columnists

AUBREY MATSHIQI: New president faces daunting challenge of bridging the gaps
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.