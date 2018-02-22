EDITORIAL: Is Gigaba’s brutal budget a swansong?

There was something eerie in the moment this week when finance minister Malusi Gigaba strode to the podium in parliament to present the country’s budget — widely seen as the most tricky budget to balance in years.

It wasn’t quite like a dead man delivering his own eulogy. But, given that many believe this is likely to be both Gigaba’s maiden and his swansong budget, it wasn’t entirely dissimilar either.

In an imminent cabinet overhaul, the first for new president Cyril Ramaphosa, Gigaba is expected to be torpedoed, along with other deadbeat relics of the kleptocracy that arose under Ramaphosa’s predecessor, Jacob Zuma. Social development minister Bathabile Dlamini and mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane are examples.

If Gigaba is axed, it would be a stretch to call it a pity. After all, it was his tenure as minister of public enterprises from 2010 that laid the platform for the years of looting that followed. It was he who empowered hopelessly compromised boards at stateowned companies such as Transnet and Eskom, pulling the trigger on state capture.

But if you hadn’t known that — if you were an economist who’d arrived from Mars and watched Gigaba’s speech in an entirely ahistorical context — you’d have to say he did pretty well.

He said the right things, pointing out that state-owned companies wouldn’t get any extra bailouts.

"We have limited fiscal room, and are loathe to use it to subsidise inefficiency," he said firmly.