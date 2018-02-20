Ipid says SAPS is blocking efforts to root out police corruption

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has complained to Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts, saying the South African Police Service (SAPS) has put in place administrative hurdles to frustrate the police watchdog’s quest to root out corrupt police officers.

The high profile matters Ipid is dealing with include that of former acting national police commissioner Lt-General Khomotso Phahlane, as well as Captain Morris "KGB" Tshabalala and General Agnes Makhele.

Ipid head of investigations Matthew Sesoko said on Tuesday that offences high-profile police are accused of include corruption, theft, money-laundering, racketeering and defeating the ends of justice. However, he said Ipid continuously came against SAPS classifying requested information, making it difficult for the police watchdog to access evidence.

He also complained of counter investigations by other police investigators, which he slammed as unconstitutional. These include allegations that Phahlane had a corrupt relationship with service providers CrimeTech and Kriminalistik, allegedly worth R96m. Phahlane was also said to have a corrupt relationship with the company FDA, owned by Keith Keating, that amounted to R5bn.

Sesoko also gave details about the interactions between Tshabalala, Major-General Obed Nemutanzhela and a service provider for the crime intelligence division, valued at R563,005.

"An Ipid investigation was able to uncover a further corrupt relationship of Phahlane and service provider FDA owned by Keith Keating. The investigation has detected possible crimes of corruption, fraud and money-laundering facilitated by car dealer, Mr Durand Snyman," said Sesoko.

He said this information came as a result of a raid conducted on Phahlane’s house and his cars late last year, with claims of seven construction workers paid in excess of R1m from the boot of Phahlane’s car being supported by six cash withdrawals from CrimeTech and Kriminalistik’s accounts between March and October of 2011.

Sesoko said Keating, the supplier of Rofin lights, paid Snyman with the money being used to pay for vehicles given to another police colonel and Phahlane’s wife.