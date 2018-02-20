National

Police Minister welcomes conviction of former provincial commissioner

20 February 2018 - 11:28 Nomahlubi Jordaan
Arno Lamoer. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Arno Lamoer. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed the conviction of former Western Cape provincial commissioner Arno Lamoer.

Lamoer‚ together with brigadiers Darius van der Ross‚ Kolindren Govender and Logambal Govender‚ and businessman Salim Dawjee‚ were convicted on Monday on charges of corruption‚ racketeering and money-laundering‚ and could spend up to 15 years in jail.

They were arrested in 2015 following a two-year investigation. The police officers allegedly had a corrupt relationship with Dawjee‚ who allegedly doled out money in exchange for favours.

"The conviction sends a strong message that no one is above the law. It also instills confidence in the country’s criminal justice system that criminals will face the might of the law‚" Mbalula said.

He reiterated the police ministry’s resolve to root out corrupt elements in police ranks. "We need police who must understand that their job is a calling‚ that they have a duty to serve and protect people of the Republic of SA."

Expect the unexpected, Fikile Mbalula says about state capture investigation

The police minister says more than 17 cases in the state capture probe are being investigated and some are ready for prosecution
National
1 day ago

No soldiers because Cape gangs are under control, says Mbalula

But residents GroundUp spoke to in Manenberg‚ Philippi and Elsies River disagree
National
12 days ago

Police Minister glad ‘rotten cops’ arrested among 10 selling explosives

A syndicate selling explosives used in ATM bombings and cash-in-transit heists was exposed on Tuesday, with three of the 10 arrested being police ...
National
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dispute over rightful heir to kingship of ...
National
2.
Stellenbosch University to honour Thabo Makgoba, ...
National / Education
3.
Transnet must report ‘errant members of staff’ to ...
National
4.
DUT’s striking workers incensed that salaries ...
National / Education

Related Articles

SA’s most-wanted, Ajay Gupta, has not let Zexit cramp his style too much
National

Expect the unexpected, Fikile Mbalula says about state capture investigation
National

No soldiers because Cape gangs are under control, says Mbalula
National

Police Minister glad ‘rotten cops’ arrested among 10 selling explosives
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.