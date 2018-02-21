National

EFF to boycott the budget, saying it wants Gigaba gone ‘yesterday’

21 February 2018 - 11:56 Staff Writer
Julius Malema. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Julius Malema. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The hard work Malusi Gigaba will have been doing to present the budget doesn’t impress the EFF‚ who will be boycotting Wednesday’s presentation by the Finance Minister.

Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately dismiss Gigaba‚ because in his previous portfolio at home affairs‚ he facilitated the Guptas attaining citizenship in SA‚ helping them qualify for black economic empowerment deals with state-owned enterprises. The party also questioned Gigaba’s role at public enterprises‚ which involved changes to state-owned entities’ boards.

"The EFF rejects Malusi Gigaba and will boycott the budget vote if it is him who will be presenting it. To avoid disruptions‚ we will stay away from the house for the entire country to see that Ramaphosa is sustaining the legacy of disreputable ministers such as Gigaba ... If this is truly a new dawn‚ why must ... Gigaba present the budget?"

"Gigaba must fall and must fall yesterday. He is the polluted, dark smoke hovering over the supposedly new dawn of Ramaphosa’s administration."

Commenting on predictions that the finance ministry may have to raise VAT to find the additional revenue it needs to fund social expenditure‚ the EFF said it opposed this and rather wanted an increase in corporate income tax.

"With the state of affairs in our country‚ high unemployment and inequality‚ too many people depend on incomes of individuals to survive. To raise VAT and income tax is to take more from individuals who already have loads of burdens to take care of. The rich must be taxed to support the poor‚ and the rich in this case are the big companies that make huge profits and pay workers peanuts."

Budget 2018

All the news, views and analysis you need on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba's 2018 budget
Economy
7 hours ago

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Let’s give Gigaba the benefit of the doubt

He’s young and was probably just following Zuma’s orders — and the Guptas have been grounded anyway
Opinion
3 hours ago

There's a hole in the budget, dear Cyril, a hole!

The finance minister has to plug a 50.8 billion-rand ($4.4 billion) hole in the nation’s finances
Business
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Drought-ravaged provinces could get up to R6bn in ...
National
2.
Gigaba aims to open doors for young entrepreneurs
National
3.
Medical scheme contribution tax credits capped to ...
Economy
4.
Gupta lawyers demand to see Ajay’s warrant of ...
National

Related Articles

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Let’s give Gigaba the benefit of the doubt
Opinion / Columnists

Budget 2018
Economy

PETER BRUCE: Gigaba's budget should be his last
Politics

Online portal gives South Africans a way to send e-tips to finance minister
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.