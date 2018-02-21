"The EFF rejects Malusi Gigaba and will boycott the budget vote if it is him who will be presenting it. To avoid disruptions‚ we will stay away from the house for the entire country to see that Ramaphosa is sustaining the legacy of disreputable ministers such as Gigaba ... If this is truly a new dawn‚ why must ... Gigaba present the budget?"

"Gigaba must fall and must fall yesterday. He is the polluted, dark smoke hovering over the supposedly new dawn of Ramaphosa’s administration."

Commenting on predictions that the finance ministry may have to raise VAT to find the additional revenue it needs to fund social expenditure‚ the EFF said it opposed this and rather wanted an increase in corporate income tax.

"With the state of affairs in our country‚ high unemployment and inequality‚ too many people depend on incomes of individuals to survive. To raise VAT and income tax is to take more from individuals who already have loads of burdens to take care of. The rich must be taxed to support the poor‚ and the rich in this case are the big companies that make huge profits and pay workers peanuts."