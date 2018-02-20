National

Online portal gives South Africans a way to send e-tips to finance minister

Malusi Gigaba says the government will continue to make the Treasury more accessible to ordinary South Africans so they can contribute to the preparation of the budget

20 February 2018 - 10:20 Linda Ensor
Finance minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Finance minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

The government will continue to make the Treasury more accessible to ordinary South Africans so they can contribute to the preparation of the budget and have access to information about it, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said Tuesday.

He was speaking at the launch of vulekamali, an online budget data portal developed by Imali Yethu and the Treasury. The portal will exist alongside the main Treasury website and will contain the same data on the budget but in a different, more accessible format. It will also allow members of the public to post their views and have conversations about the budget information.

This adds to and takes further the annual call that is made for members of the public to submit tips to the minister on the budget.

The aim of the portal is to improve access to budget information. Gigaba said it would help improve budget transparency, public participation and oversight. "Transparency is not enough to ensure the effective delivery of public services," Gigaba said.

The Treasury’s head of budget planning and budget reform, Kay Brown, said the current priority for budget reform was public participation, which would be achieved through the portal. She believed that the public did not use budget information in a consistent manner.

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said the portal had its basis in the intergovernmental fiscal system that integrates the financial systems of national and provincial governments.

Public Service Accountability Monitor director Jay Kruuse noted that SA came jointly first with New Zealand in 2017 in the Open Budget Survey in terms of budget transparency. SA scored higher than most countries in terms of public participation in the budget process — it received a score of 24 out of 100 — but still had a long way to go to improve this, Kruuse said.

There's a hole in the budget, dear Cyril, a hole!

The finance minister has to plug a 50.8 billion-rand ($4.4 billion) hole in the nation’s finances
Business
6 hours ago

Three key tax issues to watch out for in the budget

An expert looks at a contentious method of funding the National Health Insurance, travel allowances, and tax breaks for employers
Opinion
6 hours ago

Pravin Gordhan willing to serve for a year in Cabinet

The former finance minister has been touted as a potential stand-in finance minister until elections next year
National
7 hours ago

This is what the budget would look like if it took people seriously

Hopolang Selebalo looks at the budgetary arguments on land and free higher education — as well as two vital rights that could be on the ...
Opinion
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dispute over rightful heir to kingship of ...
National
2.
Stellenbosch University to honour Thabo Makgoba, ...
National / Education
3.
Transnet must report ‘errant members of staff’ to ...
National
4.
DUT’s striking workers incensed that salaries ...
National / Education

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.