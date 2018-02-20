National

Cyril Ramaphosa to host farewell dinner for Jacob Zuma

20 February 2018 - 10:44 Penwell Dlamini
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUPPLIED

After a bruising battle to get Jacob Zuma to resign‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to hold a private dinner to bid farewell to his predecessor on Tuesday.

"It is a farewell cocktail dinner. It is in Cape Town in Tuynhuys. It is a private dinner for the president and [former] president Zuma and members of Cabinet and deputy ministers‚" said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Tyrone Seale.

He also confirmed that Zuma had been invited to the occasion. Reports said last week that Zuma had failed to attend Ramaphosa’s maiden state of the nation address (Sona)‚ to which he had also been invited. Zuma had reportedly not responded to the invitation.

Zuma stepped down last week after protracted negotiations with the ANC leadership. He was eventually recalled by the ANC after the talks reached a deadlock and on the eve of a motion of no confidence in Parliament.

