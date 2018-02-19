SARS pledges its commitment to co-operate with tax inquiry
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) said on Monday it will fully co-operate with the proposed inquiry into tax administration and governance.
In his state of the nation address on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would soon appoint a commission of inquiry to look into the administration of tax issues at SARS.
"SARS wishes to reiterate that it is committed to its role as an efficient and effective tax authority that collects revenue to support government’s developmental agenda," the revenue service said in a statement on Monday.
Ramaphosa’s announcement followed Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s request in November to former president Jacob Zuma to set up an urgent judicial inquiry into the revenue service.
SARS has been plagued by corruption allegations and has lost significant amounts of expertise in the past three years, coinciding with Tom Moyane’s tenure.
"SARS is looking forward to the inquiry as this will assist SARS employees and its leadership to identify additional areas which seek focus and improvement," it said.
"Added to that, the inquiry will assist SARS to [clarify] a number of misconstrued issues, including dispelling the perception and continued negative media narrative that has the potential to dent the legitimacy of the organisation."
It said its focus in the next few weeks would be to meet the R1.2-trillion revenue target set in October’s medium term budget policy statement.
Please sign in or register to comment.