SARS pledges its commitment to co-operate with tax inquiry

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) said on Monday it will fully co-operate with the proposed inquiry into tax administration and governance.

In his state of the nation address on Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he would soon appoint a commission of inquiry to look into the administration of tax issues at SARS.

"SARS wishes to reiterate that it is committed to its role as an efficient and effective tax authority that collects revenue to support government’s developmental agenda," the revenue service said in a statement on Monday.