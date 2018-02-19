Delays expected at OR Tambo airport after evacuation of terminal

OR Tambo International airport says it expects some flight delays on Monday after an evacuation of the terminal building, as the police deal with an unattended bag.

Airport spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler said SAPS personnel and the airport’s canine unit attended to the scene after the unattended bag was observed.

"As part of the safety protocol and to ensure the safety of passengers and customers in the airport terminal building, people were evacuated from the area."

Gunkel-Keuler emphasised that it was not a bomb threat. She said passengers and customers had been allowed to return to the terminal building and that the airport had returned to normal operations.

"We apologise to clients, passengers, retail concessionaires and all other stakeholders for the inconvenience and ask that they plan accordingly," Gunkel-Keuler said.

She could not provide further information on the incident. "The airport is a national key point. We handed over the scene to the police, so we no details about the bag."