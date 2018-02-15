The reaction to Jacob Zuma’s long-awaited resignation as president of SA has largely been jubilation tempered with caution.

Union federation Cosatu said the ANC now had a chance to give "its government a facelift", while fellow ANC alliance partner the SACP emphasised that the poor and the working class had borne the brunt of Zuma’s disastrous presidency.

Civil society groups including Save SA, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and Amnesty International celebrated the resignation but noted the work that still lies ahead for a new government, as well as activists and ordinary South Africans.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said the incoming president was tasked with restoring confidence and dealing with the "mediocrity and bureaucratic arrogance that has paralysed government".

"Some ministers and government leaders need to be removed and replaced in order for our economy to grow and the people-centred development to thrive‚" Pamla was quoted as saying by Jacaranda FM.

"We do laud him for finally doing the right thing and freeing the country from what was a momentous week of political turmoil."

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation‚ a leading voice in the opposition to Zuma‚ has welcomed his resignation.

Two years ago‚ the ANC stalwart pleaded in a letter to Zuma for him to resign.

"This evening’s announcement of Zuma’s resignation is one that will be met with a sigh of relief from all South Africans‚" the foundation’s executive director‚ Neeshan Balton, said.

"For the first time in almost a decade‚ South Africans can rejoice that the sun has set on the Zuma era. Despite it having taken a long time for the voices of ordinary people to be heard‚ we can finally celebrate that the president‚ who had become a symbol of the erosion of state integrity‚ has left office.

"On this occasion‚ I wish that Ahmed Kathrada could have been with us to know that his letter … eventually struck a chord. I think that he would have been saddened that it had taken so long for Zuma to ‘submit to the will of the people’‚ but also proud of the work done by individuals across all sectors of society‚ putting pressure on the ANC to take the decision to recall him‚ leading to his resignation."

Balton said Zuma’s resignation was due to the cumulative efforts of civil society formations‚ business‚ labour‚ the religious sector‚ opposition parties‚ ANC members‚ journalists‚ whistle-blowers‚ honest public servants‚ the judiciary and ordinary people.