The ANC thanked Zuma for his service as head of state.

"President Zuma remains a disciplined member of the ANC‚" said Duarte. "In giving effect to the decision of the ANC NEC to recall him‚ President Zuma has reaffirmed his commitment to the principles‚ practices and character of the movement to which he has dedicated his life.

"Having taken the difficult decision to recall Comrade Jacob Zuma‚ the ANC nonetheless wants to salute the outstanding contribution he has made and express its profound gratitude to him for the role he has played in the ANC spanning over 60 years of loyal service."

She admitted that Zuma’s rise through the party ranks – ultimately becoming the country’s first citizen – had not been incident-free‚ but said Zuma’s contributions could not be overlooked.

"While we acknowledge errors and mistakes that were committed‚ President Zuma leaves a legacy of delivery in many critical areas – among them being the conceptualisation and delivery of the National Development Plan‚ a long-term plan towards our common prosperity and a first in our country. President Zuma’s passion for rural development saw his administration establish a dedicated ministry on rural development to further advance the ANC’s programme of land and agrarian reform‚" she said.

Duarte also credited Zuma for being at the helm of South Africa’s rollout of an antiretroviral programme; for taking the initial steps to launch the National Health Insurance plan; for the expansion of access to basic and higher education for the poorest of the poor; and for the "progressive implementation of fee-free higher education for the poor and working class".

"President Zuma’s government has also rolled out a massive infrastructure investment programme‚ which helped sustain growth during an economic downturn‚ providing vital economic and social infrastructure. These are but some of the many achievements and strides made under his leadership‚" she said.

"The ANC extends its gratitude to President Zuma for having served the country in this capacity for the last nine years‚ particularly for the contribution he has made to progress in improving the lives of ordinary South Africans."