Eight arrested in Hawks-NPA state capture probe, five still on the loose

Eight people have been arrested by the Hawks in relation to the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) state capture investigation, after 13 warrants of arrest were served, the police ministry said on Thursday.

"Two of the suspects are still being sought while three (two of Indian nativity and one of Chinese nativity) are believed to be outside the republic and assistance on them will be sought," the ministry said.

Business Day understands that one of the suspects the Hawks are looking for is Atul Gupta.

Seven of the arrested were appearing in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in relation to the Vrede dairy farm project.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has directed the acting head of the Hawks to make sure all 10 suspects appear in court on Thursday.

Some of the suspects were arrested while others handed themselves in.

The ministry said it would soon name the two suspects being sought in SA.

Mbalula said because of the sensitivity and seriousness of these matters, it was not possible for the Hawks or his office to provide a minute-by-minute account of the investigations and asked the public to be patient.

"Since mid-2017 at least 17 dockets are being investigated without fear or favour and indeed with no holy cows," Mbalula said.