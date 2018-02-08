WATCH: Why Cape Town is still open for business

BMI Research, a unit of Fitch Ratings, has warned that Cape Town’s water crisis is weighing on the country’s growth outlook. The Western Cape contributes more than 13% of the country’s GDP, most of that from Cape Town. BMI has forecast tepid growth of 1.3% for this year.

But the Tourism Business Council says that Cape Town is still open for business despite the water crisis. Ravi Nadasen, the deputy chairman of the Tourism Business Council of SA and the chief operating officer of Tsogo Sun, spoke to Business Day TV about what can be done to address the water crisis.