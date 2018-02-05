National

BREAKING: ANC special NEC to determine Zuma's fate ahead of Sona

05 February 2018 - 21:23 Genevieve Quintal
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: GCIS
Image:

The ANC national working committee (NWC) has decided that a special national executive committee meeting will be held on Wednesday, a day before President Jacob Zuma delivers his final statement of the nation address.

The NWC held a meeting at Luthuli House on Monday after the ANC's top six officials met with Zuma in Pretoria on Sunday night where they asked him to resign. 

However, Zuma declined to do this asking what has he done wrong.

The NWC is the highest decision making body between conferences.

The ANC in a statement on Monday night said  that among the issues to be discussed were preparations for the Sona and a report back from the NWC “on matters mandated to it, including management of the transition between the 5th and 6th administration of government and pending actions in Parliament”.

The NEC had mandated the top six officials to meet with Zuma to urge him to resign as state president. This was reaffirmed by the NWC at a meeting last week.

If the ANC decides to use parliamentary processes to remove Zuma these include a motion of no confidence or impeachment.

The EFF has already tabled a motion of no confidence against Zuma, which will be heard on February 22. Zuma has  survived seven motions of no confidence since he took office.

ANC protestors boo ‘sellout’ Ace Magashule

The ANC secretary-general received a memorandum from Black First Land First, demanding that President Jacob Zuma not be removed
National
6 hours ago

Julius Malema tells ANC to leave Zuma to the EFF

In a fiery speech, the EFF leader said that his party may interdict Zuma from speaking at Sona, then lashed out at Ramaphosa, the health minister and ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Pro-Zuma protesters met with fists‚ punches‚ rocks and sjamboks

Police had to separate angry ANC members from a small group of BLF supporters who arrived at Luthuli House in small truck and got a lot more than ...
National
8 hours ago

PETER BRUCE: The beginning of the end of Zuma’s reign

Sure, Zuma’s time is running out. Everyone knows that. But how it happens dictates what is doable when he goes
Opinion
9 hours ago

Pressure mounts for Zuma to go ahead of speech

The EFF and DA want Jacob Zuma removed from office before the official opening of Parliament
National
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
BREAKING: ANC special NEC to determine Zuma's ...
National
2.
Cape Chamber of Commerce throws its weight behind ...
National / Science & Environment
3.
Day Zero pushed out to May 11 as farmers’ water ...
National
4.
Right2Know Campaign seeks job security for ...
National / Media

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.