Fall armyworm confirmed in the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform has confirmed that fall armyworm has been detected in the province.

The crop-shredding fall armyworm is known to attack a wide range of crops including maize, sorghum, groundnuts and potatoes.

The department said the pest was detected in one of the Ncera villages.

"The confirmation of the presence of the fall armyworm in the province follows tests done on samples collected from the maize fields and analysed by the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries laboratory in Stellenbosch," the department said.

Mlibo Qoboshiyane, the MEC responsible for agriculture in the province, was scheduled to lead the spraying of the fall armyworm on Friday to control and manage the insect from causing severe damage to planted crops.