Treasury needs unit to drive infrastructure, engineers say

The lack of a directorate for infrastructure within the National Treasury had resulted in a dearth of skills generation and a social imbalance in SA, Consulting Engineers SA (Cesa) said on Tuesday.

This is despite an injection of more than R300bn a year by both the private and public sectors on major construction projects, or about R450bn if building works are included.

The professional engineering body said state procurement "lies at the heart" of many of the blockages in infrastructure spending. This meant the Treasury was "just guessing at the end goals" of SA’s R4-trillion national infrastructure planning programme over 15 years.

"Compliance is by box ticking and is prone to fraud," Neresh Pather, Cesa’s newly elected president, said on Tuesday at the organisation’s annual media briefing in Johannesburg.

New leadership was needed in SA to tackle corruption, state capture and poor governance. "Silence has become the new norm of society," Pather said.

He said Cesa would be more vocal about such issues.

He also said infrastructure development in the country must be in the context of transformation and the expansion of skills that enabled state entities to procure competitively on the basis of "value for money".

There has been significant downsizing among many of Cesa’s 540 member companies in straitened circumstances.

Meanwhile, only 27% of engineers and associated technical personnel in SA are black. Pather said advancement in the profession could be supported by the legions of mostly white retired engineers.

However, engineering professionals in SA had been "too long on the sidelines and not part of conversations", he said.

This meant the Department of Water and Sanitation had ignored Cesa’s offers of technical help in relation to the water crisis in Cape Town. "We have been trying for the last three years to secure meetings at national level, but are not afforded this by the ministry," Cesa CEO Chris Campbell said. "Not just in Cape Town — we have water crises in rural areas."

Cesa’s comments come after Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu said widespread "rent seeking and corruption" between public representatives and businesses were at the heart of the municipal infrastructure crisis.

