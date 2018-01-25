PARLIAMENTARY BEHAVIOUR
MPs urged not to tailor house rules to EFF
Disruptors EFF have revolutionised Parliament's sittings but have also created a rift between members and the presiding officers
Rules ad hoc committee chairman Mathole Motshekga has warned his fellow ANC MPs to resist the temptation of recrafting the parliamentary rules to sanction the EFF.
Parliament’s ad hoc committee on the review of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act is racing to make draft amendments to the act, as have been ordered by the Constitutional Court.
The arrival of the EFF to Parliament revolutionised the manner in which house sittings take place but also created a rift between members and the presiding officers over disturbances and what should be deemed as parliamentary behaviour.
In 2016 the Constitutional Court ruled in a matter between the DA and the National Assembly that freedom of speech in both houses, as contemplated in the Constitution, was subject only to relevant house rules and could not be regulated in an act of Parliament.
Foremost on the minds of ad hoc committee members was clarifying the rights and limitations of MPs, presiding officers and even members of the public who attended committee meetings and house sittings.
"Let us not allow our view of this work to be focused too much on incidents that occurred in the past," said Motshekga. "We should not legislate for the EFF or a specific party in anticipation of what some believe would be typical behaviour of EFF."
The deadline for the conclusion of the review is late June 2018, but with a long-running itinerary in other committees, the ad hoc committee’s members were keen to conclude their work to comply with the Constitutional Court ruling and restore order to the house.
DA ad hoc committee member Annelie Lotriet said while the Constitution meant both houses when referring to Parliament, the draft amendment bill appeared to have a broader view that included the precinct.
EFF ad hoc committee member Sam Matiase said the party would formulate its reaction to the bill once the committee had completed reviewing sections of the draft. However, he said the definition of disturbance in the draft needed special care to protect members from undue sanctions by presiding officers.
Matiase said the process had been "more administrative" as much of the work had been done in 2017. "We are concerned with the finding of the Constitutional Court on how Parliament dealt with disruption in the past and how members were treated by the speaker."
Ad hoc committee members agreed that clear definitions were needed for what consti-tuted a disruption, what areas of Parliament’s precinct the draft bill referred to and how the rights of members could be protected while preventing disruptions to proceedings.
Please sign in or register to comment.