MPs urged not to tailor house rules to EFF

Foremost on the minds of ad hoc committee members was clarifying the rights and limitations of MPs, presiding officers and even members of the public who attended committee meetings and house sittings.

"Let us not allow our view of this work to be focused too much on incidents that occurred in the past," said Motshekga. "We should not legislate for the EFF or a specific party in anticipation of what some believe would be typical behaviour of EFF."

The deadline for the conclusion of the review is late June 2018, but with a long-running itinerary in other committees, the ad hoc committee’s members were keen to conclude their work to comply with the Constitutional Court ruling and restore order to the house.

DA ad hoc committee member Annelie Lotriet said while the Constitution meant both houses when referring to Parliament, the draft amendment bill appeared to have a broader view that included the precinct.

EFF ad hoc committee member Sam Matiase said the party would formulate its reaction to the bill once the committee had completed reviewing sections of the draft. However, he said the definition of disturbance in the draft needed special care to protect members from undue sanctions by presiding officers.

Matiase said the process had been "more administrative" as much of the work had been done in 2017. "We are concerned with the finding of the Constitutional Court on how Parliament dealt with disruption in the past and how members were treated by the speaker."

Ad hoc committee members agreed that clear definitions were needed for what consti-tuted a disruption, what areas of Parliament’s precinct the draft bill referred to and how the rights of members could be protected while preventing disruptions to proceedings.

