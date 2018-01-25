Hugh Masekela’s last wish to have a private funeral will be honoured‚ his family said at a media conference on Thursday afternoon.

Addressing the media for the first time since "Bra Hugh’s" death was confirmed on Tuesday morning‚ his son, Sal Masekela, said they were encouraged by the overwhelming messages of support from across the world.

"I can say that for my entire family, when you get the amount of love and just pure personal stories from people all over the world … the passion with which they loved this man is incredible," said Sal. "We can’t stop marvelling at the passion with which the world continues to celebrate and mourn my father. We say thank you again."