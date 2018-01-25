Hugh Masekela’s family will hold a private funeral for the music legend
His son, Sal Masekela, says the family is encouraged by the overwhelming messages of support from across the world
Hugh Masekela’s last wish to have a private funeral will be honoured‚ his family said at a media conference on Thursday afternoon.
Addressing the media for the first time since "Bra Hugh’s" death was confirmed on Tuesday morning‚ his son, Sal Masekela, said they were encouraged by the overwhelming messages of support from across the world.
"I can say that for my entire family, when you get the amount of love and just pure personal stories from people all over the world … the passion with which they loved this man is incredible," said Sal. "We can’t stop marvelling at the passion with which the world continues to celebrate and mourn my father. We say thank you again."
Masekela would have wanted people to dance and not cry during this time, he said
Sal also said it was his father’s wish to have a private funeral for family and close friends‚ and that they would honour that.
The family said Masekela instructed them to celebrate his life through his foundation and exhibitions that will be open to the public.
"The funeral will be for close family and friends‚ this is what he wanted. Anyone who wants to pay their respects can go to the various memorial events."
The family has not yet decided on when the funeral will take place but there will be at least three public memorial services.
The main memorial service will be held on January 28 at UJ Soweto Campus. The family also plans to organise various international memorial services in Masekela’s honour.
