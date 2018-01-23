National

TRAFFIC SAFETY

Transport minister hails drop in holiday road death count

23 January 2018 - 06:21 Khulekani Magubane
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi and his provincial counterparts have hailed a decrease in road fatalities during the festive season, but bemoaned a sluggish and ineffective justice system, which impeded on traffic authorities sanctioning motorists who transgress the rules of the road.

This comes as Parliament’s National Council of Provinces is about to approve the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment Bill. Once enacted, the bill will put a demerit system in place for motorists who break road rules.

The number of road fatalities decreased from 1,714 in the period from December 1 2016 to January 9 2017 to 1,527 in the period from December 1 2017 to January 9 2018.

"However, speed continued to be a major headache with 922 drivers arrested compared to 785 in the 2016-17 period. Five motorists were arrested in Limpopo, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape for driving at speeds exceeding 220km per hour in 120km zones," Maswanganyi said.

Road Traffic Management Corporation CEO Makhosini Msibi said they had discussed traffic safety and court matters relating to infringements with magistrates in seven provinces.

North West transport MEC Mpho Motlhabane said that when monitoring the highway crossing the province the authorities neglected rural areas, which was where the increase in fatalities was most pronounced. KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda attributed the 13% reduction in crashes and subsequent drop in fatalities to increased operations and visibility by law enforcers.

The Mpumalanga and Limpopo MECs said they had increased law enforcement to check on traffic crossing into Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za

Department seeks to stop fraud and corruption at car and driver testing centres

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says the RTMC will ramp up probes of claims of unlawful conduct relating to registering vehicles, and the issuing ...
National
17 hours ago

If demerit system goes ahead, expect six points if you drive at 140km/h in a 100km/h zone

The Aarto Amendment Bill was passed in Parliament this week‚ with the endorsement of the NCOP and President Jacob Zuma’s signature now ...
National
4 months ago

New bill will see drivers lose their licences for repeat offences

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Amendment Bill works on a de-merit points system
National
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
WATCH: BLSA commends Mabuza’s Eskom appointment
National
2.
Now you can read Business Day’s premium writers ...
National
3.
Communications minister on the spot in SABC saga
National
4.
Cape water crisis: Helen Zille fears outbreak of ...
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.