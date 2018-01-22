National

SA still the most unequal society in the world, Oxfam research shows

22 January 2018 - 13:41 Theto Mahlakoana
A South African flag on the Donkin Reserve. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
The rate at which the rich got richer while the poor got poorer increased in 2017, the latest inequality report from Oxfam released on Monday showed.

The number of dollar billionaires rose to a record 2,000, with a new person joining the list every second day, according to the study.

But this growth in wealth has not been shared with the poorer half of the planet.

"This is a shocking contrast, it is unprecedented … and SA continues to top the list of the most unequal society in the world," Oxfam executive director for SA Siphokazi Mthathi said.

The report was released to coincide with the World Economic Forum (WEF), which gets under way in Davos on Tuesday, with the hope that world and business leaders gathering there would engage with its findings.

It called on employers to reward work and not wealth in its theme, stressing that the consensus that inequality was a concern needed to be backed by actions.

Oxfam also reflected on the potential positive effects of the national minimum wage policy that was due for implementation in May.

Although the intervention was not enough to end inequality according to Oxfam, it would assist in closing the inequality gap between the low and middle classes.

The organisation was mostly concerned about the rise in outsourcing in SA, saying 94% of workers were not working directly for their companies.

The inequality gap had also led to the "shrinking" of workers’ rights, the study found.

