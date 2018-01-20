New Eskom board chairperson to be announced

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and current Telkom chair Jabu Mabuza are being considered for the position of chairman of the Eskom board.

The move comes after harsh words from Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa over the state of the cash-strapped utility during his political overview at the ANC national executive council (NEC) meeting on Friday night.

Eskom has only days before it must make a large interest payment to bond holders, with the recall of short-term loans also looming.

Reports on Saturday sought to confirm Nene had been appointed, however, TimesLIVE established he was merely one of the candidates touted for the position.

Both Nene and Mabuza were lobbied for on Friday night at a high-level meeting which included Ramaphosa, President Jacob Zuma, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown.

It is believed that both Ramaphosa and Gigaba wanted the Eskom board chair appointed before they left for Davos on Sunday.

An official announcement was expected later on Saturday.

Meanwhile, current Eskom chairman Zethemba Khoza has submitted his resignation.

Khoza told Fin24 on Saturday that he had sent a letter of resignation to Brown on Friday.

"I think it's in the [good] interest of the country ... after all the noise, it's better for me," he said.

* TimesLIVE earlier erroneously reported that former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene had been appointed as the new Eskom chairman. However‚ it has since been established that he is merely one of the candidates being considered for the the position.

