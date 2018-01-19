National

INQUIRY CLARIFICATION

Protector: what I meant was really this...

19 January 2018 - 06:16 Genevieve Quintal
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

The public protector has sought to clarify her comments on broadening the terms of reference of the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, saying that she wanted new complaints lodged with her office also investigated.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she was not calling for the commission’s terms of reference to stretch as far back as 1994.

She has proposed that allegations of state capture be split into two phases: one to deal with the issues investigated by her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, and the second to focus on state-capture complaints lodged with the public protector’s office since the release of Madonsela’s initial report.

Mkhwebane’s clarification followed wide criticism of her statement to broaden the inquiry, following similar comments made by some of President Jacob Zuma’s backers, who wanted the commission to go as far back as 1994 and not only focus on allegations against the controversial Gupta family.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa made it clear that the
party was against the extension of the terms of reference and that these should not be "contaminated" by other issues.

On Thursday, Mkhwebane said that since the release of Madonsela’s report, her office had received several complaints of alleged state capture.

"These complaints are interrelated with issues identified as relevant for investigation in the State of Capture report and those reserved for investigation in the next phase."

Mkhwebane said her office did not have enough resources to "promptly" investigate all the allegations of state capture lodged after publication of the state capture report.

The public protector said it was stated in Madonsela’s report and confirmed by the High Court in Pretoria in 2017 that the commission must investigate all issues using the record of the investigation and the State of Capture report as a starting point.

quintalg@businesslive.co.za

DA demands that Jacob Zuma release terms of reference for state capture inquiry

The party says the terms of reference and must be defined urgently, ‘so we can address state capture once and for all, and hold those ...
National
22 hours ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Dying horse’s last kicks can still do harm

Zuma’s appointment of a commission of inquiry into state capture has been widely hailed, but it is no more than political dribbling
Opinion
7 days ago

State capture inquiry should just conclude my probe, says Thuli Madonsela

In her State of Capture report‚ Thuli Madonsela notes 12 issues she was asked to probe, including if Jacob Zuma improperly allowed the Guptas to be ...
National
7 days ago

Protector asks Zuma to widen terms of inquiry into state capture

Busisiwe Mkhwebane seeks terms of reference beyond issues investigated by Thuli Madonsela
National
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
NUM branch chairman dies after being shot at ...
National / Labour
2.
Now you can read Business Day’s premium writers ...
National
3.
ANALYSIS: Panyaza Lesufi ignored the Constitution ...
National / Education
4.
Former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope dies
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.