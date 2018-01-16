The Accountability Lab, in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation‚ Corruption Watch‚ LifeCo UnLtd and Democracy Works Foundation, has launched Integrity Idol SA.

The initiative was launched at Constitution Hill‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday and is aimed at celebrating excellence in the public service.

The local Integrity Idol will draw from its successful implementation, since 2015, in Nepal‚ Liberia‚ Mali and Pakistan. The winning idols have gone on to lead important reform processes in their countries based on the trust and credibility generated through the Integrity Idol initiative.

Accountability Lab is now working with the winners to expand their integrity networks to do everything from developing national policies to redesigning curriculums for civil service training schools.

The process for the Integrity Idol will unfold as follows:

• January 16 to end February 2018: using their phones‚ South Africans nominate an Integrity Idol working for the government in health‚ education, or safety and security.

• March 2018: an expert panel of respected South Africans narrow the nominees to the top 10 candidates.

• March to April 2018: working with [an experienced] filmmaker‚ young South African filmmakers develop short films of the finalists doing their jobs with integrity.

• May 2018: the short films will be shown on TV and social media platforms‚ and aired on community radio stations. South Africans will be asked to vote for their Integrity Idol through SMS‚ social media‚ WhatsApp and online.

The Integrity Idols will be crowned in a public ceremony during a special event with the Nelson Mandela Foundation and LifeCo UnLtd and BMW Foundation Herbert Quant.

Accountability Lab is an organisation that aims to catalyse a new generation of active citizens and responsible leaders around the world by supporting change-makers to develop and implement positive ideas for integrity in their communities.

LifeCo UnLtd was established in 1997 as a not-for-profit company and invests in individuals for enhanced enterprise and life performance by finding‚ funding‚ supporting and investing in these individuals to help sustain their enterprises.