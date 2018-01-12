Water crises solutions stuck in muddy policy

It also has difficulties with operating and maintaining existing infrastructure, particularly at local government level. In part, this is due to a lack of technical skill and vandalism and theft.

To tackle its problems, it has called for help from the private sector, most recently at an investment conference in December 2017.

Water projects, mainly to supply bulk water, have drawn investment in long-term instruments, such as the bonds issued by the state-owned agencies Umgeni Water and the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority, both of which have high investment ratings.

The 2017 conference was not a bond auction, though, but a call for participation in public-private partnerships (PPPs), and for these there is much less appetite. Prof Raymond Parsons, who compiles SA’s quarterly Policy Uncertainty index, says there is a lack of clear, unequivocal and serious political commitment and leadership in respect of PPPs.

Related to this, he says, is "a weak and unpredictable" PPP deal flow, which is connected to the absence of a definitive long-term infrastructure plan, despite the existence of the Presidential Infrastructural Co-ordinating Commission.

There has been "little reliable information on the infrastructure project pipeline", he says. This is compounded by a low technical capacity to drive the transactions, high transaction costs and long lead times, he says.

"The concern is less about the [supported] rigour of the process than with the additional transaction costs added by political risks that bids might be arbitrarily suspended and have long delays in reaching financial closure.

Parsons says there has been a "considerable sagging of confidence" in the prospects for PPPs. "They have likely also become a casualty of the overall rise in policy uncertainty captured by the [Policy Uncertainty] index."

The problem with the government’s policy, says Prof Anthony Turton, an expert on the political consequences of breakdowns in water-supply systems, is that there is no clear and coherent policy.

"Without clear policy, no capital or technology can flow into the water sector. Therefore, all executive decision makers at the three tiers of government need to reflect on a coherent policy statement. The National Water Act is not a policy. The National Water Resource Strategy is not a policy. The National Development Plan is not a policy. Law, strategy, regulations and policy are not the same thing."

Two key policy points do emerge from the department’s papers. First, the government remains committed to extending an improved water supply to all citizens by developing infrastructure.

Second, the department’s position is that infrastructure development must "directly address the linkages between water management and the developmental and transformational goals of [the] government".

This may serve to wash away the past, as Krog writes, but whether it will prevent a day zero is not certain.

