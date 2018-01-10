National

SA’s big miners close to a settlement in lung disease class-action suit

10 January 2018 - 13:22 Mfuneko Toyana
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The class action brought by thousands of mineworkers who contracted lung diseases while working for the country’s gold miners has been postponed because the parties are close to a settlement, lawyers for the companies said on Wednesday.

In 2016, a High Court set the stage for protracted proceedings on cases dating back decades in SA’s largest class action suit yet. Many of the nearly half a million miners who contracted silicosis and tuberculosis are from nearby countries that supplied labour to the mines.

African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Harmony Gold and Sibanye-Stillwater are listed as respondents.

Attorneys representing all appellants and all respondents involved in the suit had requested the postponement, the companies’ lawyers said in a statement, adding settlement negotiations were at an "advanced stage".

The industry’s working group on occupational lung disease, which represents the six miners involved, said last year that a provision for a settlement of about R5bn had been made.

The suit, which has little precedent in local law, has its roots in a landmark ruling given by the Constitutional Court in 2011 that for the first time allowed miners suffering from lung diseases to sue their employers for damages. The case was scheduled to be heard from March 19.

Reuters

Mine dumps are making us sick, say Joburg residents

Reports of breathing difficulties, dying animals and blighted vegetables as wind and rain whip up toxic mix
8 days ago

Silicosis settlement: a battle against time

Details are being thrashed out on what could be a landmark settlement between gold-mining companies and former employees who contracted silicosis on ...
4 months ago

Mine dumps add to Sowetans’ toxic overload

Soweto communities are preparing to take legal action against the mines and the government
4 months ago

