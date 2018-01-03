The Independent Examination Board (IEB) exam results‚ which were released at midnight‚ reveal that:

• The pass rate went up slightly to 98.76% compared to last year’s 98.67%.

• 88.59% of those who passed qualified to apply to start a university degree with what is known as a bachelor’s pass.

• 8.96% of those who wrote qualified to study a diploma at a college.

• 1.3% received a standard or "higher certificate" pass.

• 11,464 full-time and 666 part-time pupils wrote the exams.

• 212 schools in SA‚ Mozambique‚ Namibia and Swaziland wrote the IEB exams.

• January 10 is the last day for pupils to apply for a remark; remarked examinations will be released on February 5.

• February 12 is the closing date for IEB pupils to enrol for a supplementary examination.

• All 51 students who wrote exams for entrance into both German and South African universities passed.

Said Anne Oberholzer‚ CEO of the IEB: "The 2017 National Senior Certificate candidates have done very well and have, once again, shown that with a commitment to hard work over their 12 years of schooling‚ and supported by a dedicated cohort of teachers and parents‚ they have passed with flying colours. They are ready for the next step in their journey of life-long learning."