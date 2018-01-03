School pupils who wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) national matric exams received an almost 100% pass mark and 88% of those who passed qualified to start a bachelor’s degree.

The IEB exam results were released at midnight. The pass rate increased slightly, to 98.76% from last year’s pass rate of 98.67%.

Umalusi‚ the examination standardisation body‚ monitored the marking and results, and declared the results to be fair and valid‚ according to a statement put out by the IEB.

A total of 212 private schools wrote exams managed by the IEB‚ with some from Mozambique and Swaziland as well as SA.

The CEO of the IEB, Anne Oberholzer, said: "The 2017 NSC candidates have done very well and have once again shown that with a commitment to hard work over their 12 years of schooling‚ and supported by a dedicated cohort of teachers and parents‚ they have passed with flying colours. They are ready for the next step in their journey of life-long learning."

She also called for more schools for pupils who were not academically inclined.

"As the world around us changes‚ it is inevitable that traditional educational pathways will be challenged‚" she said.