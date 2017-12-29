Constitutional Court rules Parliament failed to hold Zuma to account over Nkandla

Parliament's failure to determine whether President Jacob Zuma breached the Constitution in the way he dealt with the public protector's Nkandla report, violated the Constitutional duty resting on the National Assembly to scrutinise and oversee the the actions of the executive, the Constitutional Court has found.

In a majority judgment the justices of the Constitutional Court ordered Parliament to create rules regulating the removal of the president in terms of section 89 of the Constitution.

The court ordered that the national assembly's failure to make rules regulating the removal of the president in terms of section 89 of the Constitution, which deals with impeachment, was a violation of this section, and that parliament now has to make rules for this section without delay.

The court ordered that the National Assembly must comply with the Constitution and fulfill its obligation to determine if the president has breached the Constitution.*

The application was made by the EFF, United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Congress of the People (COPE).