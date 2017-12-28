National

Sassa initiates successful test case for direct payment of grants

28 December 2017 - 16:47 Linda Ensor
Grant recipients wait for payouts at a South African Social Security Agency office. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Grant recipients wait for payouts at a South African Social Security Agency office. File picture: SUNDAY TIMES

On Thursday, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) successfully initiated a test case to directly pay about 100 social grant beneficiaries using commercial bank accounts of their choice as part of the January 2018 payment cycle.

The pilot is part of a long-term plan to remove the payment of social grants from Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and for Sassa to undertake the function in house. It will be phased in an incremental manner until Sassa is able to operate and deliver a "one-stop" grant administration and payment service.

The agency will be working with the South African Post Office (Sapo) in the implementation of the long-term plan.

"With effect from February 1 2018, Sassa will continue to make direct deposits into all beneficiary commercial bank accounts. Sassa has received and confirmed details of the commercial bank accounts of 2,001,233 beneficiaries, who are receiving their social grants through banks," said Sassa CEO Pearl Bengu.

She emphasised that the agency would continue to pay all beneficiaries who receive their grants at cash pay-points or who use various merchants throughout the country. The Sassa Payment Card use has been extended until December 31 2018 and will be used to access social grants.

CPS due to play role in switch to Post Office

The plan envisages a ‘phased migration’ from Cash Paymaster Services gradually to the Post Office
National
10 days ago

WATCH: Can Sapo bring order to the Sassa chaos?

Sapo CEO Mark Barnes talks to Business Day TV about the new Sassa deal
National
15 days ago

Social grants issue gains clarity as parties ink a deal

Sassa and Sapo to ensure beneficiaries continue to receive their payments after Sassa’s contract ends with Cash Paymaster Services
National
17 days ago

Sassa and Post Office secure social grants deal

In a setback for CEO Mark Barnes, Sapo will be one of four payment channels available to grant beneficiaries
National
18 days ago

Net1 retains gains despite Sassa woes

The company appoints a new chief financial officer
Companies
24 days ago

Major role for Post Office distribution of social grants hits bump

Constitutional Court wants to be told why alternatives for distribution by social security agency are not feasible
National
27 days ago

ANN CROTTY: It’s difficult to know who’s more damned: Net1, KPMG or the entire audit profession

CPS and KPMG did what the public is becoming sick of, and which threatens the economy as much as corrupt politicians do
Opinion
1 month ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Delivery of fees and grants a head–scratcher

Social grants face a distribution dilemma while the education fees conversation stumbles over unlimited contingent liability
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Sassa initiates successful test case for direct ...
National
2.
Petrol price could drop by as much at 34c a litre ...
National
3.
SA comes 39th in Grade 9 science performance — ...
National / Education
4.
Constitutional Court to rule on EFF and other ...
National

Related Articles

CPS due to play role in switch to Post Office
National

WATCH: Can Sapo bring order to the Sassa chaos?
National

Social grants issue gains clarity as parties ink a deal
National

Sassa and Post Office secure social grants deal
National

Net1 retains gains despite Sassa woes
Companies / Financial Services

Major role for Post Office distribution of social grants hits bump
National

Treasury, Reserve Bank and Constitutional Court’s expert panel to look into ...
National

Court’s panel caught up in row over Net1’s account of profit
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.