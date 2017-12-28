Sassa initiates successful test case for direct payment of grants

On Thursday, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) successfully initiated a test case to directly pay about 100 social grant beneficiaries using commercial bank accounts of their choice as part of the January 2018 payment cycle.

The pilot is part of a long-term plan to remove the payment of social grants from Net1 subsidiary Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) and for Sassa to undertake the function in house. It will be phased in an incremental manner until Sassa is able to operate and deliver a "one-stop" grant administration and payment service.

The agency will be working with the South African Post Office (Sapo) in the implementation of the long-term plan.

"With effect from February 1 2018, Sassa will continue to make direct deposits into all beneficiary commercial bank accounts. Sassa has received and confirmed details of the commercial bank accounts of 2,001,233 beneficiaries, who are receiving their social grants through banks," said Sassa CEO Pearl Bengu.

She emphasised that the agency would continue to pay all beneficiaries who receive their grants at cash pay-points or who use various merchants throughout the country. The Sassa Payment Card use has been extended until December 31 2018 and will be used to access social grants.