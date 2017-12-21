The City of Cape Town should force the national government to pay for bulk water infrastructure‚ instead of introducing a "punitive and illegal" property tax or levy to cover up national and provincial mismanagement‚ says the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Outa has issued a letter of demand to Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille‚ challenging the city’s proposed drought levy‚ as well as the limited public participation in the process and the lack of action taken against the central Department of Water and Sanitation on the matter.

"We are aware of the drought‚ but cannot accept the residents of Cape Town being burdened with punitive taxes whilst alternative solutions to this dire situation may exist‚" said Julius Kleynhans‚ portfolio manager for water at Outa. "It is critical for citizens to be afforded meaningful opportunity to engage with both local and national government on this issue‚ to ensure rational decision making."

On December 5‚ the Cape Town council decided to introduce a drought charge to its residents‚ in order to fund urgent water infrastructure development‚ and published a call for comment on the drought charge and documents outlining it.

"Outa opposes this action taken by the City of Cape Town as both illegal and irresponsible governance and is assessing the possibility of legal action‚" the lobby group said.

"The public participation time period of 5 December 2017 to 12 January 2018 includes the year-end holiday and because many businesses and citizens are on leave‚ this public engagement process is unfair and not meaningful‚" Kleynhans said.

Outa believes that Cape Town’s proposed levy is illegal in that it is based solely on a council decision and a statement issued by the city. There was no gazetted notice for comment on the introduction of the decision and no indication as to which laws allows the city to apply this levy.

"The levy is based on property values instead of water consumption‚ which means it is an additional punitive tax instead of a consumption charge.

"The city does not have the right to initiate its own taxes on top of existing property rates‚" said Kleynhans.

Instead of turning to residents‚ the metro should bring legal action against the national government to finance and resolve the crisis, he said.

"The supply of water is a national function and the city should apply the Constitution that mandates the national government in this regard‚ instead of trying to produce its own water. The lack of proactive action by the city to hold the Department of Water and Sanitation (who is the custodian of water) to account‚ is of serious concern. Cape Town residents must hold the city to account over this failure of governance."

Outa wants the City of Cape Town to:

• Scrap the proposed drought levy;

• Immediately institute action against the Department of Water and Sanitation as the custodian of water to force it to provide water to the City;

• Immediately initiate urgent legal action to access adequate disaster or emergency funding from the Treasury to fund interim water supply projects;

• Relaunch the public participation process on the drought levy from January 15 to February 15 (a minimum of 30 days) to ensure proper public input; and

• Update the metro’s policies to ensure that no public participation process is ever again conducted between December 15 and January 15.